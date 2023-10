Ranbir Kapoor is such a sweetheart, and this video is proof. The Brahmastra actor was seen by the media to be careful towards Waheeda Rehman as they were crowded to click the pictures. Ranbir was seen along with wife Alia Bhatt at the 69 National Film Awards winners ceremony, and he was sitting ahead of veteran actress Waheeda Ji, where the media went out of control to have them in one frame, while the veteran diva was all expressionless and looked a tad bit irritated with the crowd. Also Read - Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor after winning National Award; netizens shocked at their PDA inside Vigyan Bhawan Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor winning hearts with his sweet gesture towards Waheeda Rehman at the National Film Awards Also Read - 69th National Film Awards winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and others turn up in their classy best [View pics]

Ranbir Kapoor is the biggest cheerleader for his lady love Alia Bhatt

Just look at him moving aside and shining his wife, Alia Bhatt, as if it were her day. Alia was seen talking to the media, and Ranbir happily moved out of the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor is a proud husband

Ranbir Kapoor taking wife Alia Bhatt's video while receiving her first National Film Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi is the best thing you will see on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor acknowledges wife Alia Bhatt's contemporary

You can see how Ranbir Kapoor obliged Kriti Sanon after her big win; the man is indeed a green flag by all means. Kriti and Alia's bonding proves there is no sourness between the girls.

Alia Bhatt is a lucky girl, say fans.

After seeing Ranbir Kapoor attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and exuding his charm with his chivalry, fans call Alia Bhatt the lucky girl, and even the actress will agree. Alia Bhatt made heads turn by wearing her wedding saree for the big day.