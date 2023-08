Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine. The actor, who has established herself as one of the top stars in India, won the National Film Award for Best Actress on Thursday for essaying the role of a brothel madam in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime drama film Gangubai Kathaiwadi. This marked Alia’s first ever National Award in a career spanning over nearly 11 years. The actor took to her social media account to express her gratitude towards her director and her audience and also gave a special shoutout to Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress award with her. Also Read - As Alia Bhatt exits from Ramayana, a look at the leading ladies who will be perfect as Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude on winning National Award for Best Actress

After winning the prestigious award, Alia took to her Instagram account to post a gratitude note for her director and the audiences. Sharing a picture of herself in her trademark Gangu style, Alia wrote, “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. Seriously!!!” Also Read - 69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here’s how the stars are celebrating the big win

The actor added, “I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)” Also Read - National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt not Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress; Twitter flooded with mean reactions

Alia also went on to congratulate Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress award with her and wrote, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon”

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others react to Alia Bhatt’s National Award

Alia’s Instagram post got reactions from several Bollywood celebrities, who took to the comments section to react to her big win. Kriti Sanon wrote, “let’s celebrate soonnnn.” Deepika Padukone wrote, “Congratulations.”

Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh heaped praises on the actor and wrote, “Richly deserved! phenomenal performance.” Her mom Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations my darling and congratulations @kritisanon so proud of you both.”