Allu Arjun is over the moon. The actor has won a National Award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Today, the 69th National Film Awards were announced and Allu Arjun managed to win the Best Actor award. Pushpa: The Rise is one of the biggest successes of Allu Arjun's career and now he has also won a National Award for the same. It is his first National Award and definitely, the actor is more than excited. We stumbled upon a video of Allu Arjun celebrating this big achievement with team Pushpa.

In the video that has made its way to the internet, we see director Sukumar embracing Allu Arjun in a tight hug. The entire team is cheering and clapping for the actor. Director Sukumar appears a little emotional as all the hard work has paid off. In the video, fans can also see Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy dressed in a red salwar kameez. Their two kids are also around to celebrate the moment. With this win the excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule has multiplied ten folds. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Pushpa 2 on the big screen. But the wait is long!

Check out Allu Arjun and team Pushpa's video below:

69th National Film Award: List of winners

Apart from Allu Arjun, it is a big day for Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon as well. This time the Best Actress Award is shared by two divas. Alia Bhatt won it for Gangubai Kathiawadi while Kriti Sanon won it for Mimi. Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files also won big. It won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration and actress Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress award for The Kashmir Files. Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Mimi. The Best Film Award went to Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie RRR also scored big. The film won three awards - Action Direction, Choreography and Special Effects. Check out the complete winners list here.

