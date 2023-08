The most prestigious film awards in India, the 69th National Film Awards event will be held today. The winners of the awards will be announced today by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. With just hours left in the official announcement, names of many top contenders have been doing the rounds on social media. The audiences can also watch the event that will be live streamed online to watch the official announcement.

When and where to watch 69th National Film Awards

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards will be announced this evening, on August 24, during a press conference in Delhi. The event will commence at 5 PM and will be available for live streaming online on PIB India's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut Top Contenders for Best Actress at 69th National Film Awards

This year, Bollywood actresses are the frontrunners for winning the Best actress award at the award ceremony. The names doing the rounds are Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. While Alia won over the audiences with her performance as the brothel madam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana too received praises for her performance in Thalaivi, where she played Indian actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa.

Notably, Kangana has already won the National Film Award for Best Actress thrice. The actor won the awards for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga (2019), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016) and Queen (2015). She also has a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008).

Joju George or Ram Charam: Who Will Win Best Actor At 69th National Film Awards?

South Indian film actors are the top contenders for winning the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards to be held today. Several fans believe that Malayalam film Nayattu might get its lead star Joju George the Best Actor award. Also in the race is R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a promising film across Best actor, film and director categories.

Fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan are taking over social media and posting about why their favorite actors should win the award. RRR music composer MM Keeravani also has the highest chances of winning the Best Music Direction award for his composition of the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu.