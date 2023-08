The 69th National Film Awards will be announced today in Delhi. It is one of the most prestigious awards for any artist. The buzz around the upcoming National Film Awards is quite high. Several names of celebrities from the film and television world have surfaced as the probable nominees. Let's wait and see who bags the coveted trophy and adds another feather to their cap. Meanwhile, let's have a look at the past winners of the National Film Awards. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan applies for gun licence post death threats; south films sweeps 68th National Awards and more

68th National Film Awards complete winner's list

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru bagged multiple awards last year. From Best Feature Film to Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Background Music (GV Prakash). Ajay Devgn bagged the Best Actor trophy for his stint in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie also picked up the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume Design awards. Also Read - 68th National Awards winners: Kajol celebrates Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji win, Prithviraj remembers Ayyapanum Koshiyum director Sachy and more reactions

Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum also won multiple awards, such as Best Direction (Sachidanandan KR), Best Supporting Actor (Biju), Best Female Playback Singer (Nanchamma) and Best Action Direction, to name a few. Toolsidas Junior won the Best Hindi Film award. Manoj Muntashir picked up the Best Lyrics trophy for his work in Saina. Tamil movie Mandela picked up an award for Best Dialogue Writing. Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli won the Best Supporting Actress award for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum. Rahul Deshpande lifted the trophy for Best Playback Single Male for Mi Vasantro, a Marathi movie. Also Read - 67th National Awards complete winners list: Kangana Ranaut channelises her inner Manikarnika for her 4th National award; Rajinikath receives highest film honour, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and more win big

Trending Now

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director was bestowed upon Madonne Ashwin for Mandela. Colour Photo and Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum won the Best Film in Telugu and Tamil language respectively. Thinkalazcha Nishchayam won the Best Malayalam Film award. Vishal Bharadwaj picked up Best Music Director for 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, a non-feature film. Thamam S lifted the trophy for Best Music Director for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Why is the National Award so special and its history

National Film Awards are awards given by the Government of India. The awards are presented not only to honour films made across India but also to encourage the promotion of Indian art and culture through the medium. It is one of the highest honours in the world of entertainment. The First National Film Awards took place in 1954. The awards are bifurcated into three sections – Features, Non-Features and Best Writing on Cinema. The winners are decided by a panel of Jury members which comprises distinguished people from the field of cinema, other allied arts and humanities. Aamir Khan's Lagaan is the movie that has won the most national awards, that is 8. The other films that have won the most national awards are Bajirao Mastani, Godmother, Kannathil Muthamittal, Aadukalam, Sonar Kella, Daasi, Lekin, Thevar Magan, Jogwa, Kutty Srank, Haider, Nathicharami and Soorarai Pottru.

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced at the press conference at 5 p.m. today.