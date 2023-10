69th National Film Awards winners: Yes, it's the same saree, and what a beautiful day to wear it all over again. Alia Bhatt made heads turn with her stunning beauty as she stepped out wearing her wedding saree to receive her first National Award in Delhi. Alia Bhatt left her fans transfixed with her beauty, and they are in awe of the diva for how beautifully she wore her wedding saree on her big day. Alia Bhatt won her first National Award for best actress for Ganguubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards winners: Kriti Sanon bonding with Allu Arjun proves she is Tollywood's favourite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Fans are lauding Alia Bhatt for wearing her wedding saree on her big day and taking sustainability to another level.

National Award Winner #AliaBhatt has made a fashion statement on sustainability as she repeats her wedding outfit

for #NationalFilmAwards2023 ceremony. ? pic.twitter.com/2fkZ0SEVz9 — Raymond. (@rayfilm) October 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt shared the best actress award with Kriti Sanon and was seen sitting with Pankaj Tripathi, who has won the best supporting actor award for Mimi. While talking about Ranbir he was looking dapper and is winning hearts by showing the side of being the super supportive husband. Alia and Ranbir gave major royalty vibes and fans are in awe of the couple and calling them the best couple in the tinsel town.

Ranbir Kapoor recording his muse as she wins the national award ?❤️ #AliaBhatt #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/vZjnuRQkVI — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) October 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy today after getting this honour and she promised to give her the best while talking to the media during the red carpet of the National Award. Look at that proud and happy smile on Alias face while receiving the award. And Ranbir being the cutie was capturing this moment of life.