Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun's bonding at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony is winning hearts. The Bollywood babe and Pushpa 2 star looked extremely engrossed in a conversation, and this proves that she is Tollywood's favourite. After Prabhas, you can see Allu Arjun's being extremely comfortable with the diva and talking. Usually south stars come out shy, and Prabhas is one classic example, but his bonding with Kriti was different, and we all witnessed that on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, where the Adipurush actress immediately made a phone call to Prabhas to win points on the Hey Karan, It's Me segment. Later, their relationship rumours made headlines, but Kriti once and for all shut down the speculation, claiming they were best friends. Also Read - Ganapath: 5 reasons why Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan film will be the next box office biggie

Kriti Sanon makes heads turn with her beauty at the 69th National Awards winners celebration. Also Read - Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon get thumbs up from fans; amazing VFX and action sequences impress

Talking about Kriti and Allu bonding, Allu was clicking pictures and videos when the teamand other Telugu films were receiving the honours, and Kriti seemed to be giving him some tips. The two were seen bonding well and talking continuously throughout the ceremony, the happiness and excitement of their first ever National Award win evident. They were sitting just a row behind their fellow National Award winners, SS Rajamouli and R. Madhavan.

Fans are in awe of their bonding and are manifesting for a film together and there was a time even actress wished the same.

Here’s manifesting a film together ? Looking forward to Pushpa2 with my fav sukumar garu! ❤️ love and regards always! — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 27, 2023