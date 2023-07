72 Hoorain, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit has met with a similar fate, like The Kerala Story. Critics have raised questions about the film’s religious objectives and portrayal of terrorism. Ahead of its theatrical premiere, the film’s co-producer Ashoke Pandit revealed that contrary to what the naysayers were claiming, 72 Hoorain was a film against terrorism. He added how a certain section of people blamed a film, in the name of religion, when it does not follow a specific “narrative.” Also Read - Ashoke Pandit reacts to 72 Hoorain trailer being denied CBFC certificate, holds Prasoon Joshi answerable

Ashoke Pandit on 72 Hoorain controversy

In an interaction with India Today, Ashoke Pandit put emphasis on how divergence from an already set-up narrative, brings trouble for a film. He said, “Last so many years, we have been listening that a narrative has been set by so-called intellectualists, secularists, opinion makers of the country where anything when you talk different, anything which is not as per their narrative, they will target such films towards religion. They divert the entire seriousness of the film towards religion so that it all sounds frivolous.”

Ashoke Pandit claims 72 Hoorain fights terrorism

Speaking about their main motto of making a film like 72 Hoorain, Ashoke Pandit revealed that it was to fight terrorism. The producer said that the film team, including the director and actor Pawan Malhotra, wanted to portray the ill effects of terrorism in the film. But their thoughts were misinterpreted.

Trending Now

Ashoke Pandit calls terrorism a disease

“It is said that terrorism is cancer to the entire world, mankind, and humanity. So, Sanjay, along with his team of creative people, has exposed terrorism and the effect of terrorism on the way how the youths have been misguided and told lied about if you do a blast, kill people, create chaos, or massacre, you will find Jannat ad Hoorain (angels) there. When we are saying we are making a film against terrorism, we are fighting against terrorism, then how come religion comes in between?” Ashoke Pandit wanted to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

72 Hoorain plot

72 Hoorain revolves around how terrorist organisations brainwash youngsters to convert into terrorists, promising them a celestial realm with 72 Virgins, known as the Hoorain.72 Hoorain is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 7.