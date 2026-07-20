72nd National Film Awards: Actor Sanjay Mishra wins Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, says ‘It touched my heart’

Actor Sanjay Mishra wins Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak at the 72nd National Film Awards. Read ahead to to discover his heartwarming statement for winning this honour below.

72nd National Film Awards: Actor Sanjay Mishra wins Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, says ‘It touched my heart’

The winners for the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Actor Sanjay Mishra won the title of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Bhakshak. He won this esteemed award for portraying a veteran cameraman in Bhakshak.

Sanjay expressed his gratitude to teh committee and the entire Bhakshak team who made it possible for them to create such a movie. Let’s dive in to find out more about Sanjay Mishra’s win as the Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak at the 72nd National Film Awards here.

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Actor Sanjay Mishra wins Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak

One of the most prestigious awards in teh film industry has to be the National Film Awards. On Saturday, the winners of this award were honoured. Sanjay Mishra was one of the winners of this esteemed award. The actor received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Bhakshak. After the winners were announced, the Dhamaal 4 actor thanked the National Award jury for the recognition.

Sanjay expressed his gratitude to the committee and talked about his late father, who used to work with the Press Information Bureau. According to The Hindu, his statement was, “Today, the news of the National Award also came from the Press Information Bureau. It touched my heart. For over three decades, I have tried to be honest to every character that came my way.”

He continued saying, “This honour belongs as much to the directors, producers, writers, technicians and fellow actors I have had the privilege of working with as it does to the audience, who have embraced my work with so much love over the years. I remain deeply grateful.”

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Sanjay Mishra played the role of Bhaskar Sinha in Bhakshak. He played a loyal, seasoned cameraman who works alongside the investigative journalist Vaishali Singh (played by Bhumi Pednekar). Bhakshak was directed by Pulkit and was released in theatres on February 9, 2024.

We see Sanjay Mishra’s character, Bhaskar Sinha, as the film's moral backbone and emotional anchor. Sanjay’s character, Bhaskar, was often seen providing crucial support to Vaishali and in much-needed moments for light-heartedness.

About 72nd National Film Awards

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards recognised artistic and technical merit in the Indian film industry. They are India's most prestigious cinema honours and are administered by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). For 2026, the winners announced over the weekend were for the films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

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