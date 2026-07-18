72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

After a long wait, the full winner list for the 72nd National Film Awards has been announced. The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film honours that people from the entertainment industry can receive in India. For the 72nd edition of this award, Article 370 bagged the title for Best Film. Actors like Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass got awards for their outstanding performance in films. Let’s dive in to find out more about the full winners list for the 72nd National Film Awards here.
About the 72nd National Film Awards
This award was established in 1954 to recognise artistic and technical merit in the Indian film industry. This year, we will be seeing winners from the films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) administers the National Film Awards.
This award show falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A national jury of cinema experts selects the winners of this prestigious honour. Filmmaker Jayaraj headed this 11-member jury.
72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Feature categories
Best Feature Film- Article 370
Best Director- Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran
Best Actress- Yami Gautam, Article 370
Best Actor- Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Supporting Actress- Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
Best Supporting Actor- Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kalki 2898 AD
Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Captain Miller
Best Debut Film of a Director- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Best Children’s Film- 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Child Artist- Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
Best Cinematography- Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam
Best Screenplay (Original)- Sukumar, Pushpa 2
Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
Best Dialogue Writer- Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar
Best Production Design- Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD
Best Action Direction- Anl Arasu, Maharaja
Best Make-Up Artist- P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu
Best Costume Designer- Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2
Best Music Direction for Songs- Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370
Best Background Music- GV Prakash, Amaran
Best Lyrics- Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan
Best Female Playback Singer- Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM
Best Male Playback Singer- Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2
Best Sound Design- Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Editing- R Kalaivannan, Amaran
Best Hindi Film- Srikanth
Best Assamese Film- Juiphool
Best Bengali Film- Chalchitra Ekhon
Best Kannada Film- Mithya
Best Malayalam Film- Feminichi Fathima
Best Marathi Film- Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Odia Film- Lahari
Best Tamil Film- Raayan
Best Garhwali Film- Dholi
Best Telugu Film- Committee Kurrollu
Best Gujarati Film- Maaran
Best Manipuri Film- Sunita
Best Konakani Film- Mog Asum
Best Tulu Film- IMBU
Special Mention- Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan,
72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Non-feature categories
Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava
Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi- Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam, Chola Dora aur Sui
Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs
Best Music Direction – Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar
Best Editing – Manvir Jasrotia, NDA
Best Sound Design – T S Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue
Best Cinematography – Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom
Best Direction – Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek
Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar
Best Animation Film – Touched as Water
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism
Best Documentary – Ram-Nami
Best Arts/Culture Film – Main Nida
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – Kakori
Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen, Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar
We send our hearty congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards and hope to see more amazing movies soon!