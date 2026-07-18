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72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

Discover the full winners list for the 72nd National Film Awards here. Read ahead to know which of your favourite movies got the recognition that they deserved.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 18, 2026 7:51 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

After a long wait, the full winner list for the 72nd National Film Awards has been announced. The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film honours that people from the entertainment industry can receive in India. For the 72nd edition of this award, Article 370 bagged the title for Best Film. Actors like Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass got awards for their outstanding performance in films. Let’s dive in to find out more about the full winners list for the 72nd National Film Awards here.

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About the 72nd National Film Awards

This award was established in 1954 to recognise artistic and technical merit in the Indian film industry. This year, we will be seeing winners from the films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) administers the National Film Awards.

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This award show falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A national jury of cinema experts selects the winners of this prestigious honour. Filmmaker Jayaraj headed this 11-member jury.

72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Feature categories

  • Best Feature Film- Article 370
  • Best Director- Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran
  • Best Actress- Yami Gautam, Article 370
  • Best Actor- Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam
  • Best Supporting Actress- Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
  • Best Supporting Actor- Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak
  • Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kalki 2898 AD
  • Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Captain Miller
  • Best Debut Film of a Director- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
  • Best Children’s Film- 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
  • Best Child Artist- Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
  • Best Cinematography- Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam
  • Best Screenplay (Original)- Sukumar, Pushpa 2
  • Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
  • Best Dialogue Writer- Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar
  • Best Production Design- Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD
  • Best Action Direction- Anl Arasu, Maharaja
  • Best Make-Up Artist- P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu
  • Best Costume Designer- Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2
  • Best Music Direction for Songs- Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370
  • Best Background Music- GV Prakash, Amaran
  • Best Lyrics- Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan
  • Best Female Playback Singer- Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM
  • Best Male Playback Singer- Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
  • Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2
  • Best Sound Design- Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
  • Best Editing- R Kalaivannan, Amaran
  • Best Hindi Film- Srikanth
  • Best Assamese Film- Juiphool
  • Best Bengali Film- Chalchitra Ekhon
  • Best Kannada Film- Mithya
  • Best Malayalam Film- Feminichi Fathima
  • Best Marathi Film- Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
  • Best Odia Film- Lahari
  • Best Tamil Film- Raayan
  • Best Garhwali Film- Dholi
  • Best Telugu Film- Committee Kurrollu
  • Best Gujarati Film- Maaran
  • Best Manipuri Film- Sunita
  • Best Konakani Film- Mog Asum
  • Best Tulu Film- IMBU
  • Special Mention- Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan,

72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Non-feature categories

  • Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava
  • Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi- Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
  • Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam, Chola Dora aur Sui
  • Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs
  • Best Music Direction – Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar
  • Best Editing – Manvir Jasrotia, NDA
  • Best Sound Design – T S Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue
  • Best Cinematography – Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom
  • Best Direction – Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek
  • Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar
  • Best Animation Film – Touched as Water
  • Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism
  • Best Documentary – Ram-Nami
  • Best Arts/Culture Film – Main Nida
  • Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – Kakori
  • Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen, Ravi Raj Murmu
  • Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar

We send our hearty congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards and hope to see more amazing movies soon!

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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