72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

Discover the full winners list for the 72nd National Film Awards here. Read ahead to know which of your favourite movies got the recognition that they deserved.

72nd National Film Awards full winners list: Yami Gautam, Article 370, and Kartik Aaryan win BIG

After a long wait, the full winner list for the 72nd National Film Awards has been announced. The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film honours that people from the entertainment industry can receive in India. For the 72nd edition of this award, Article 370 bagged the title for Best Film. Actors like Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass got awards for their outstanding performance in films. Let’s dive in to find out more about the full winners list for the 72nd National Film Awards here.

About the 72nd National Film Awards

This award was established in 1954 to recognise artistic and technical merit in the Indian film industry. This year, we will be seeing winners from the films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) administers the National Film Awards.

This award show falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A national jury of cinema experts selects the winners of this prestigious honour. Filmmaker Jayaraj headed this 11-member jury.

72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Feature categories

Best Feature Film- Article 370

Best Director- Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran

Best Actress- Yami Gautam, Article 370

Best Actor- Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Supporting Actress- Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Supporting Actor- Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Captain Miller

Best Debut Film of a Director- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Best Children’s Film- 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Child Artist- Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography- Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam

Best Screenplay (Original)- Sukumar, Pushpa 2

Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

Best Dialogue Writer- Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar

Best Production Design- Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Direction- Anl Arasu, Maharaja

Best Make-Up Artist- P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Designer- Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2

Best Music Direction for Songs- Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370

Best Background Music- GV Prakash, Amaran

Best Lyrics- Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan

Best Female Playback Singer- Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM

Best Male Playback Singer- Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi

Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2

Best Sound Design- Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Editing- R Kalaivannan, Amaran

Best Hindi Film- Srikanth

Best Assamese Film- Juiphool

Best Bengali Film- Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Kannada Film- Mithya

Best Malayalam Film- Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film- Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film- Lahari

Best Tamil Film- Raayan

Best Garhwali Film- Dholi

Best Telugu Film- Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film- Maaran

Best Manipuri Film- Sunita

Best Konakani Film- Mog Asum

Best Tulu Film- IMBU

Special Mention- Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan,

72nd National Film Awards full winner list - Non-feature categories

Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava

Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi- Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam, Chola Dora aur Sui

Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs

Best Music Direction – Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar

Best Editing – Manvir Jasrotia, NDA

Best Sound Design – T S Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue

Best Cinematography – Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom

Best Direction – Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar

Best Animation Film – Touched as Water

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism

Best Documentary – Ram-Nami

Best Arts/Culture Film – Main Nida

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – Kakori

Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen, Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar

We send our hearty congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards and hope to see more amazing movies soon!

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