75th Golden Globes Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big at the awards night

The 75th Golden Globe Awards starts off on a humorous note with Seth Meyers introducing the show with a couple of controversies that highlighted 2017. The Harvey Weinstein episode, the sexual harassment cases and nominations this year at the award show. Seth also mocked Amy Poehler, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, James Franco and the rest. The main attraction for this year's award show is the theme. Every Hollywood celebrity dressed up in black to show their support against sexual harassment at work. That's some unity you need to see in industries across the world. Not to mention, they do look really glamorous.

Sethh is, without a doubt, a wonderful host for the evening. Gal Gadot and Dwayne Jackson take the stage to give away the first set of awards. The first nominations are for the best actress in limited series on television. Nicole Kidman wins the Best Actress for Big Little Lies. Helen Mirren takes the stage to announce the winner for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture and the award goes to Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Zac Efron then introduces Hugh Jackman who has been nominated thrice this season. Seth Meyers is back calling Jennifer Aniston and Carol Bernett on stage to introduce their upcoming venture on Netflix. The award for Best Actress in a TV series - musical or comedy goes to Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which is a must watch for you guys, by the way. It's hilarious! It's Rachel's first nomination and first win. The award for the Best Actress in a TV series - drama goes to Elizabeth Moss for Handmaid's Tale. Elizabeth's speech is surely an inspirational one. She says, "We're no longer anywhere between the stories, we are the stories itself. In fact, we are the writers." Beautifully said!

Next up, nominations for the Best Actor in a TV series - Drama and the award goes to Sterling K Brown for This Is Us and we're literally hooting here! Another deserving win for a wonderful show. The Best TV Series - Drama goes to The Handmaid's Tale. It's the writer, Bruce Miller's first nomination and win. The award for the Best Supporting Actor in a TV series - Limited Series or Motion Picture goes to Alexander Skasgard for his performance in Big Little Lies. The Best Original Score in a Motion Picture goes to Alexandra Desplat for The Shape Of Water. And next is the Best Original Song for Motion Picture and the award goes to This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

The award for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy goes to James Franco for The Disaster Artist. Best Actress in a Supporting role for a TV series/TV Movie goes to Laura Dern for Big Little Lies. You just can't miss Laura's winning speech at the awards function. Catch it right here.

A huge congratulations to @LauraDern! She is awarded with the #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie award. pic.twitter.com/CTV8mmgIyl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Better save that video! Next up is the Best Motion Picture - Animated and the nominees are The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent. And the award goes to Coco. Next is the Best Supporting Actress award in Motion Picture and it goes to Allison Janney for I, Tonya. Kirk Douglas takes the stage with daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta Jones to introduce the Best Screenplay award for Motion Picture and the award goes to Martin McDonagh forThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant present the award for the Best Foreign Language film and it goes to In The Fade, Germany and France. The award for the Best Performance by an actor in a Limited Series/ TV Movie goes to Evan McGregor for Fargo. Looks like the force is with him after all. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington take the stage to present the award for the Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy and the award goes to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. See, another reason why you should watch this show as soon as possible. Next up is the award for the Best Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy and Aziz Ansari takes it away for Master Of None!

And the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes is... @azizansari for @MasterofNone! pic.twitter.com/UgwpCH45yd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Congratulations you! Reese Witherspoon then takes the stage to introduce Oprah Winfrey who is winning the Cecil B. De Mille award.

The Cecil B. de Mille award is presented each year to an individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Right now, @RWitherspoon presents this incredible honor to @Oprah on our stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sVVM4GZ7va — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Now here's a speech that you just can't miss and we dare you to not get overwhelmed by her journey.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

She is one woman who is an inspiration to many and will continue to be that for all the girls in the world. Natalie Portman and Ron Howard then take over the stage to present the Best Director award and this is the best bit. Natalie actually says 'Here are the ALL-MALE nominees!' Wow, that's quite a dig and the internet is having a field day falling in love with her. But the award goes to Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water.

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson then present the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie and the award goes to Big Little Lies. Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain present the award for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture which goes to Saoirse Ronan for Ladybird. Next is the award for the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and it goes to Ladybird. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in Motion Picture and it goes to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour.

Angelina Jolie and Isabelle Huppert present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture and the award goes to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Barbara Streissand takes over the stage and gets a standing ovation from the audience. She presents the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama and it goes to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.