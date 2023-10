Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood icon, is not only celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his role as the perfect family man to his loved ones. The superstar, who turns 81 on October 11, is also known to be a great father-in-law to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here’s looking at all the aspects that make Amitabh Bachchan stand out as the best father-in-law in Bollywood. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Top 10 career lessons actors can learn from Big B to stay relevant in Bollywood at any age

Unconditional Support:

Amitabh Bachchan's unwavering support for Aishwarya is commendable. Whether it's her career choices or personal decisions, he respects her independence and offers guidance whenever needed. This unconditional support creates a bond built on trust and mutual respect. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's rare pics with Aaradhya, Agastya, Navya that prove he's the coolest grandfather

Mentorship and Guidance:

As an experienced actor with decades of success, Amitabh Bachchan provides invaluable mentorship to Aishwarya. He shares his vast knowledge of the industry, offering advice on scripts, performances, and handling fame, allowing her to grow both professionally and personally. Also Read - Timeless charisma of Amitabh Bachchan: Why Big B remains a fan favourite even at 81

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Family Values:

Amitabh Bachchan upholds strong family values that he instills in Aishwarya. He ensures that family bonds remain strong by organizing regular gatherings and ensuring everyone feels included. By fostering a sense of unity and warmth within the family, he creates a supportive environment for Aishwarya.

Respectful Relationship:

Amitabh Bachchan treats Aishwarya with utmost respect, valuing her opinions and recognizing her achievements. Their relationship is based on equality and appreciation for one another's talents and accomplishments, setting an example for healthy familial relationships.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's video below:

Public Display of Affection:

Despite being public figures, Amitabh Bachchan never shies away from expressing his love and affection for Aishwarya. Whether it's through heartfelt social media posts or public appearances, he proudly showcases his bond with her, making her feel cherished and loved. Talking about the bond they shared, Jaya Bachchan had revealed on a season of Koffee With Karan that Big B’s eyes light up when he sees Aishwarya. He treats her like his own daughter and that Ash is fulfilling the void that was left when their daughter Shweta Bachchan got married. Big B too had called Ash like a daughter when he was asked in an event back in 2019 about how he felt about Aishwarya being a part of his family. He had said, “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Encouragement and Motivation:

Amitabh Bachchan constantly encourages Aishwarya to explore new horizons and embrace challenges. His motivating words and belief in her abilities push her to strive for excellence, helping her evolve as an artist and an individual.

Strong Emotional Support:

In times of crisis or personal setbacks, Amitabh Bachchan stands by Aishwarya, providing unwavering emotional support. His caring nature and empathetic approach make him a pillar of strength for her, ensuring she feels loved and protected during challenging times. Back in 2020, when Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital after recuperating from coronavirus, Amitabh tweeted about how emotional he was. Thanking God in his tweet, he said, “Apni choti bitiya aur bahu rani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paaya apne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa aapaar, aprampaar.”