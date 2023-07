Eight years ago, the world witnessed the biggest blockbuster film in the history of Indian cinema, director S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ which was released on July 10, 2015. The magnum opus made Prabhas a pan-India star and later his fandom made it global phenomenon, who effortlessly portrayed the dual role of Amarendra and Mahendra Bahubali and gave five to six years of his life to the Bahubali universe that later paid rich dividends to the actor. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap drops video of fans screaming Baahubali before screening at Film Festival in Switzerland, calls SS Rajamouli a ‘true rock star’

The film was went on to become global blockbuster

The superstar's discipline, dedication & passion towards his work were genuinely justified when the film was released and went on to become a global blockbuster creating new benchmarks in the global entertainment space. Moreover, the stardom that Prabhas achieved with this film remains unforgettable, similar to mammoth visual spectacle that Rajamouli had created.

On the occasion of the cinematic masterpiece completing 8 glorious years, let's take a look at those epic dialogues of Prabhas that had a spellbinding effect on the audience, even now!"Aurat Par Haath Daalne Vale Ki Ungliyaan Nahi Kaat Tey… Kaat Tey Hain Toh Gala.

Remember the iconic scene where Prabhas defends his on-screen wife (played by Anushka Shetty) in a huge hall as he chops off the head of the criminal. “Samay Har Kaayar Ko Apni Bahaaduri Dikhane Ka Ek Mauka Jaroor Deta Hai… Yahi Vo Kshan Hai”

The inspiring moment when Prabhas single-handedly takes on a huge enemy and motivates Kumar Varma by reciting this line. “Devi Ma Ki Pyaas Bujhane Ke Liye Ek Nirbal Ki Bali Kyu, Mera Umadta Hua Rakt Samarpit Hain”

Before taking on the huge enemy in the battlefield, Prabhas aka Bahubali challenges the tradition of the kingdom, making us all in awe of the scene and the powerful dialogue.

“Kya Hai Mrityu ... Humare Haathon Se Shatru Ka Mar Jaana Yeh Sochna Hai Mrityu ... Ranbhoomi Mein Shatru Se Bhaybheet Hokar Jeevit Rehna Hai Mrityu?”

Looking at the moral of his battalion going down in the battlefield, Prabhas recites this impactful dialogue instilling in them courage, valour and strength to take on the enemy.

“Apne Haathon Ko Hathyar Bana Lo... Apni Saanson Ko Aandhiyon Mein Badal Do… Humara Rakht Hi Mahaan Sena Hain”

Prabhas aka Bahubali motivates his army before he sets on to take on the enemy along with his mama Katappa! On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Salaar’ with Shruti Haasan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing project with filmmaker Maruthi.