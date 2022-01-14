Jatin Sarna, who became an overnight star with his role of Bunty in the web series Sacred Games, was recently seen playing the late Yashpal Sharma in the cricket drama '83'. But did you know Jatin was once dropped from 's 2016 film without even being notified? Well, life came full circle for him when he was yet again offered a role in Akshay's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. And this time, he rejected the role since he was not satisfied with the importance of his character in the film. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Selfiee to release digitally; Sidharth Malhotra starrers Mission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha hot in the OTT market and more

Talking about how he lost his role to in Airlift, Jatin told Hindustan Times, "I'm a huge Akshay Kumar fan. When I was cast for the role, I was very excited and my family was like this is it! But one day I realised that baat bigad gayi hai. I kept calling them, but there was no response. I went to meet the director Raja Menon, and I found out that they have already started shooting. They dropped me and went with a known face." However, after watching the movie, Jatin felt a little better since the role wasn't that exciting.

Interestingly, Jatin went on to reveal that he has rejected nearly 12 films including and starrer Tiger 3 and others since it didn't excite him. "I have rejected 12 films. I was offered Tiger 3, Ahmed Khan's directorial with Aditya Roy Kapoor," he confesses and says, "I don't like dost, chacha, bhateja roles anymore. Now just sharing screen space with big actors is not important for me. I want to work with all the stars, but it has to be something substantial," he said.

Recently, Jatin had shared his journey of 83 and his love for cricket from getting rejected in the initial audition to bagging the role and being a fanboy of ex-skipper Saurav Ganguly. It is interesting to know that Jatin initially gave an audition for the character of Madan Lal and he was rejected for the part.