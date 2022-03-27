83 director Kabir Khan says he feels bad when trolls ask him to go to Pakistan

During ABP Network's Ideas of India summit, filmmaker Kabir Khan was asked how he reacts to a certain section of people who ask him to go to the neighbouring country Pakistan because of his name. He said that he feels bad but at the same time, he believe it is all due to social media that has given people the liberty to say anything to anyone. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajith's Valimai gets largest poster ever, 83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms and more

"One couldn't say to you in person about what they felt ten years ago out of respect and love but today there is no responsibility of owning your own words. It does feel bad. But that is the reality we are living in. I have realised the toxicity or negative impact of social media is more than the positive impact," he said. "My name is Khan and (hence I am told) Go to Pakistan'. And I have been to Pakistan once and Lakshar said go back to India, so I am neither here nor there. If you show stories, then it evokes every kind of emotion and it is okay," Khan added.

He stressed that he is not there to fight but to narrate stories and believes every story evokes an emotion, which people may like or may not like. He said that his movies are a reflection of his own personality and every subject has their own demand.

"Every filmmaker should have their own reflections (in the films that they make). We sometimes show tricolour in the films but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism. For nationalism, sometimes we need a counter point or a villain. However, you don't need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for your country and you don't need a counterpoint. And that was my attempt (with 83')," he added.

With his last film 83, which chronicled India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captainship, Khan said he tried to show patriotism in it. "When we saw 83 (world cup victory) the way we would express patriotism that came from within me and that is what I have tried to show in the film. There is no formula... There are films in which I have shown tricolour, some have worked, some haven't, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)