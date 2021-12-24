The big Bollywood release of the year, 83 starring and and directed by Kabir Khan has released in theatres today, December 24. However, the film has become a victim of online piracy on the very day of its release. Film 83 has been leaked online in full HD version on Tamilrockers, Telegram and many more piracy sites in HD version for free download. The film has had a few pre-release shows for fans and film fraternity and critics and it has been getting rave reviews from all. Even celebrities, who have seen the film have been showering praise on it. , , and many more are left in awe of the film and Ranveer’s performance, where he plays Kapil Dev. Also Read - Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone welcome Anil Kapoor to Siddharth Anand’s action extravaganza

However, the film's online leak may cause a major blow to its box office figures. Right now, even though the excitement is high and reviews are amazing, people may not readily go to the theatres due to the fresh Omicron scare and Covid-19 cases being on the rise yet again. In such a scenario, audience may get tempted to watch films online on these piracy sites. This only calls for some more stringent action against piracy since this affects a film's business. We also urge our readers to only watch a film or web series in theatres or authorised OTT platforms.

83 is available for free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Mp4moviez, Filmywap, Moviesflix, and other Torrent websites. Earlier, , 's , directed by was also leaked online, it was Bollywood's big Diwali 2021 release. and 's Antim, Ahaan Shetty's Tadap and Ayushmaan Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also met the same fate.

Another film, Atrangi Re, which has released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on today and stars Akshay Kumar, and in lead roles, has also been leaked on full HD version on Tamilrockers and more piracy websites.