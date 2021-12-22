83: Kabir Khan REVEALS what's the FIRST thing Kapil Dev told him when he met the legendary cricketer [Exclusive]

Kabir Khan’s 83 starring in the lead role is all set to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021. The movie, which is based on India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup, also stars , , , , , Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, and last year, in an interview the legendary cricketer had stated that he hopes that 83 just doesn’t focus on him. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh's 83, here are IMDb’s TOP rated Indian sports dramas to watch on OTT platforms

BollywoodLife recently interacted with Kabir Khan and reminded him of Dev's statement. When we asked him if it was difficult to balance having a star like Ranveer in the lead role and also give other actors (cricketers) equal scope, the filmmaker said, "It wasn't difficult because I just had to respect the reality. The reality was that everybody in the team contributed to this great win. Yes, Kapil Dev led from the front, his moments are iconic; his 175 not out and Viv Richards catch that changed the entire course of the finals are a part of the folklore. So, he led from the front. But, everybody contributed; Jimmy Amarnath was the Man of the Match, Roger Binny was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Syed Kirmani broke a world record in one of the matches. So, for me, all I had to do was reflect reality."

"When we decided to do the film, the first thing Kapil Dev said when I met him for the first time was 'Kabir I hope you are directing a film on the team and not on me', and I said 'absolutely'. The film is basically about team 83 and that's why it's titled 83. It's being wrongly reported as Kapil Dev's biopic. It's just the story of 25 days in June 1983," he added.

While 83 is shot in Hindi, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.