83: Kabir Khan REVEALS what's the FIRST thing Kapil Dev told him when he met the legendary cricketer [Exclusive]

Kabir Khan is gearing up for the release of his directorial 83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Recently, the filmmaker EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife what Kapil Dev had told him when he met the legendary cricketer for the first time.