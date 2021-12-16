The much-anticipated film 83, starring in the lead, had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. 83 received a standing ovation from the audience and this filled everyone's heart with joy. The couple yesterday left to attend the grand premiere and the response the film has been receiving is just amazing. Those who have watched the film is calling it a masterpiece. Also Read - Deepika Padukone is glam, Ranveer Singh is bizarre at 83 promotions in Dubai - view pics

A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation and it's such a satisfying moment for the entire star cast as the hard work is being paid off so well.

Have a look.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premiere of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Ranveer Singh looked extremely emotional as he couldn't stop thanking the audiences after receiving the standing ovation for the film. The film is based on the real story of India's first world up win in cricket which was said to be impsobbile that time. Ranveer has immensely worked very hard for to get into the character of legend Kapil Dev and boy, he has clearly nailed it and how. The film was delayed due to the pandemic and finally it has been getting it's long awaited due.

Ranveer Singh, , 83 film director Kabir Khan along with his wife made a grand appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where 83 was also screened for the audience.

The film is slated this Christmas on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.