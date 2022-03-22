83 on OTT: Kapil Dev REVEALS he walked off the theatre while watching Ranveer Singh starrer; here’s why

83 is finally on OTT now and the people can witness the historic win of India's first world cup win in cricket headed by Kapil Dev as Captain of team India. Kabir Khan made an honest attempt to make a film and he even succeeded as every individual who has watched the film couldn't stop praising it. Ranveer Singh played Kapil Dev's role in the film and he did the utmost justice with it. But did you know Kapil paaji walked out of the theatre while watching the film three times? Yes. As the film releases on OTT, Kapil Dev was seen in a conversation with host Gaurav Kapur where he revealed that he used to get very emotional every time he made an attempt to watch the film and walked out of the theatre, " The first time I saw it, I was like okay this is a film. It did not impact me. The second time became very emotional. I couldn’t believe our lives have been transpired so beautifully on screen. All these years I thought was the ultimate sports film but I was so touched with 83. I actually walked out of the theatre the third time, I was supposed to watch it". He even added that how he couldn't stop crying while watching the film the second time and left the film midway for the third time. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn the demise of Gully boy Rapper MC Tod Fod

Lauding praises for and his dedication towards the film, Kapil Dev said, " I understand the passion but they are actors and they were working so hard that I was worried. I was with Ranveer in Delhi where he would be on the field for six-eight hours in the summers. I told him he was overdoing it and may injure himself. However, he was just too passionate about the film". He even added, " My daughter said that the moment Ranveer steps out of the bus, she too was taken aback by the similarities. There are a few scenes which even gave me goosebumps because it immediately took me back to those days". Have you watched the film on OTT yet?