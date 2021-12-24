Kabir Khan’s 83 starring in the lead role has finally hit the big screens today. The movie is based on India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup, and also stars , , , , , Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree. To prepare for their role as cricketers, Ranveer, and other actors had taken the training. Recently, Ranveer posted a note on Instagram by his coach Rajiv Mehra. Also Read - 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film is a milestone; Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and more shower praise

The note read, "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results we are seeing is just an outcome of sheer honesty of the work put in by all. It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat, you have poured in." Also Read - Project K: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin is a futuristic project with robots – deets inside

"Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence. Is all worth it Ranveer. I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are,” it further read. Also Read - Pathan meets Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan begin shooting for a never-seen-before action sequence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Today, as the film releases in theatres, Ranveer has posted a picture of his mom holding the actual World Cup, and captioned it as, “Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (ps: that’s the actual cup!) #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm @83thefilm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

83 has received positive reviews from the critics as well the celebs who have watched the film. After watching the movie, had posted on Instagram, “It’s not easy to tell a true story … an actual account of a milestone event in Indian Sport History! There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup , that team , that political climate , that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of story telling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute! I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Legend Kapil Dev with the ease and genius of a bonafide veteran! He is so so good that’s it’s almost unbelievable at so many points! Restrain and power all at once! He has hit it out of the stadium! My hugest congratulations to the entire cast, crew and all the proud producers of this magnificent movie!”