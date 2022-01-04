Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Director Kabir Khan's 83 movie may have received ubiquitously glowing reviews and has enjoyed excellent word of mouth ever since it hit cinema halls, but, unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have translated into a positive response at the box office. While the collections are nothing to hide one's face about, not by a long stretch, the fact of the matter is that a lot more was expected given the hype, acclaim and budget, not to mention the nostalgic subject and the populous sentiment it brings with it. And this has apparently put a spoke in another project that the team of 83 – lead star Ranveer Singh, the film's director, Kabir Khan, and their producer, Sajid Nadiadwala – were supposed to collaborate on. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter make it official, Ranveer Singh labels Deepika Padukone as his 'boss' and more

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusive informed Bollywood life that the trio of Ranveer, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were to reunite for another film soon after 83, and were already in talks about the plot, which, as per said source, would have witnessed the former in a quadriplegic character. In fact, an announcement was expected to take place soon after 83 the film's release. However, word is that talks seem to have now stalled given the shocking setback of the sports drama at the box office, with Nadiadwala having serious second thoughts over whether he should reteam with the actor-Director duo after the huge losses incurred.

The problem with 83 is that it simply did not bringing in the desired numbers in mass pockets (read tier 2 and 3 centres), where, surprisingly, the audience thronged single screens and low-end multiplexes for a dubbed Telugu movie like Pushpa during the same time frame, and that, too, with the Allu Arjun starrer having released a week before the starrer.

On the other hand, 83 the film has performed at respectable levels in metros, particularly in the high-end multiplexes, the business there has been divided by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa. Nevertheless, the film appears to have received a minor second lease over the New Year weekend, and may at least find itself winding down at a bit over the 100-crore nett mark, which, though not much, would at least be some small compensation.