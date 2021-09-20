2018's Tamil film 96 starring Vijay Sethupati and Trisha was a blockbuster hit. The film managed to mint lots of money at the box office. Now, the film is all set to get its Hindi remake. A Bollywood producer has bagged the rights of this film and he is none other than Ajay Kapoor. The romantic drama will recreate the nostalgic magic woven by the original film, the announcement for the cast and director of the same is expected soon. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Charmme Kaur proposed marriage to Trisha Krishnan on her birthday and their Twitter conversation grabbed fans' attention

Talking about the announcement, producer Ajay Kapoor said, "96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience. I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative alongwith the director and right kind of starcast. Once we finalize everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew." Also Read - From Super Deluxe to Vikram Vedha: Here are 5 breakthrough performances of Vijay Sethupathi that justify his title 'Makkal Selvan'

Mounted on a decent budget, 96 raked in an astonishing box office collection 2018, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. Looking forward to the remake, Ajay Kapoor also envisions to offer the perfect treatment for his upcoming production. Also Read - #HBDSouthQueenTrisha: Fans pour in wishes for the south beauty Trisha Krishnan on Twitter

Currently having finished shooting for the upcoming film Attack, and recently having announced a big-budget Afghanistan rescue mission project Garud, Ajay Kapoor looks ahead to a more interesting line up of films catering to a wide range of audience across quarters .