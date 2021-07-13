9YearsOfCocktail: What? Deepika Padukone thought she was offered Diana Penty’s role but is glad she agreed to play Veronica, here's why!

Today, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty's Cocktail has completed 9 years of theatrical release. While the film continues to garner love from the audience, it turned out to be a game-changer for Deepika Padukone as her character of Veronica got tremendous appreciation from fans. On the 9th year celebration of this film, we share an interesting anecdote about the film, which will definitely surprise you. Lead actress Deepika, who aced the character of Veronica in Cocktail, earlier thought that Imtiaz Ali is casting her for the character of . Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti and more films that saved dying careers [Part 1] – view pics

Speaking about the prep of this role, she told HT, "When I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera's character (which was played by Penty). It was Imtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it." She added, "I don't think I would have been able to what I did if it wasn't for . He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong. And with that belief, we were able to create a character that will live in our hearts forever."

Shading the light on Veronica's character she asserted, "I've always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I've played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally."