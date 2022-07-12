Sonam Kapoor in March this year announced that she and her hubby Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. Since then the actress has been flaunting her baby bump on social media and giving fashion inspiration to all the women who are all set to become a mother. But, there’s a life beyond social media, and Sonam recently in an interview opened up about the difficulties that she faced on her journey to motherhood. The actress revealed that the first three months were tough for her. Also Read - BTS fan Rashmika Mandanna says Permission To Dance is from Proof album; desi ARMY trolls her, 'Thodi Si Research Kar Liya Karo'

Sonam Kapoor's tough journey to motherhood

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress said, “We are thrilled and ready for our new phase of life. However, this journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. No one ever tells how challenging this journey would be. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more – Reel and Real-life TV jodis who ruled the first half of 2022

further added pregnancy has also affected her sleep routine. Sometimes she has to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and sometimes she can’t get out of her bed for 10-12 hours straight. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' boat ride on Lake Tahoe is couple and sailing goals rolled into one [View Pics]

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's babymoon

The actress and her hubby had also gone on a babymoon, and while talking about it, Sonam said, “During the trip, I was definitely more exhausted. But Anand and I wanted to spend some quiet time together before the arrival of our baby. It allowed us to unwind and rejuvenate ourselves for all the wonderful things that are to come.”

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

While Sonam had a baby shower in London before coming to India, reportedly the actress’ parents are also planning a baby shower here. It is said that the baby shower will take place on 17th July at Sonam’s maasi’s (maternal aunt) bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra. Many Bollywood celebs like , , , , , and more are expected to be attending the baby shower. Sonam’s cousins and will also be there at the ceremony.