A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande puts out an appreciation post for beau Vicky Jain

Yesterday, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. His former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande shared a couple of videos that made everyone very emotional. In one of them, we can see all their candid moments from 2009 to 2016 till they were together. The other video has moments from their relationship when they lived as a couple. From doing pooja together to enjoying bike rides in the rain, the pictures left us with a heavy heart. Fans of the jodi wondered why destiny had to take such a cruel turn. Ankita Lokhande gave a glimpse into the man SSR was when he was in his 20s, full of life and ambitious.

Today, she has put out a long appreciation post for her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. She has said that he mended her heart after she lost faith in love post her break up. Ankita Lokhande said that he is always by her side checking on her and helping her clear her mind. She said she appreciates how he takes time out for her family and friends bonding with them. The lady said the past year was a very challenging one for both of them but they had one another.

She also wrote that she feels that she is finally at peace. On her Insta stories, she wrote, "And then it happens.. One day you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been, at peace with what you've been, at peace with what you've been through and at peace with where you're headed."

Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to be back soon with the digital version of Pavitra Rishta. It looks like Shaheer Sheikh or Harshad Chopda might play the role of Manav.