A festival, one birthday, an anniversary: Mannat in mourning ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest; will Diwali lighten up Shah Rukh Khan’s home?

It is a crucial day for , and family. It is once again a day of hope, where after being rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court, 's bail plea in the drugs case will be heard at the Bombay High Court. The past few days leading up to this day (October 26), the family has spent restless days, sleepless nights, discussing everything in the book with the best of the legal experts. Meanwhile, NCB has been busy collecting more evidence to back their arguments to ensure that the bail isn't granted.

Aryan was nabbed on October 2 and sent to judicial custody on October 7. In his time away from home, a pall of gloom has descended over Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan's home – . Despite a festival (Dusshera), a birthday (Gauri Khan's birthday on October 8), and his parent's 30th anniversary (October 25), there have been no celebration in Khan household. In fact, Gauri had issued special diktat to the cooks at Mannat that no sweets will be made at home until Aryan returns. Now, all eyes are on the Bombay HC's verdict today. If at all the bail isn't granted or the verdict is reserved till a later date, Shah Rukh will have only three more days left to take any further step.

It is so because the courts will go on a Diwali vacation soon which can go on for a period of 12-15 days, including weekends. Will Aryan Khan get bail and come home? Will Diwali finally brighten up Mannat? A few hours of wait lies ahead of us. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Aryan has been nervous, anxious and sleepless inside the Arthur Road Jail. He hasn't been eating or drinking will, or speaking to anyone and has been getting emotional missing his parents.