A glowing Kareena Kapoor Khan and cutie Jeh steal the show in Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for 'superhero' Saif - view pic

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today in the Maldives. He has flown to the island with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and baby Jeh. Now, Sara Ali Khan's birthday was celebrated few days back on August 12. She has shared some pics from the celebration. Sara Ali Khan wished him saying that he was her superhero, and one of the biggest support systems in her life. The caption reads, "Happiest Birthday Abba...Thank you for being my superheromy smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy, and one of the biggest support systems, Love you." It is such a lovely message from a daughter to her dad.

We can see that Jeh is in the arms of her momma, Kareena Kapoor Khan. We did not see a single pic of the little one for four months but there has been a flood of pics in the past few days. We saw Jeh outside his grandfather Randhir Kapoor's residence and later he was seen at the private airport. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pics from the Maldives vacation. We can see the family sprawling at the beachfront enjoying the view. In another pic, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are taking a dip in the plunge pool.

In her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about how she lost her sex drive during her second pregnancy. She said that it was no big deal to talk about it as sex between couples, especially married ones was a relevant topic. It also affected how women felt emotionally. She also addressed how she had difficulties breastfeeding and needed help from her mom and nurse.