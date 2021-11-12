"A right mindset is essential to attain fitness goals," says ace influencer and actor Tariq Khan

The level of success certain professionals, especially youngsters, have been gaining across industries proves the resilience and hard work with which they work each passing day. These young professionals across industries make sure to give it their all and go under the grind for emerging as one of the finest talents in their niches. Tariq Khan is one of those incredible young talents who has taken over the social media space with his influencing skills and his acting talents as a rising actor. Also Read - Director of Hina Khan-starrer Lines, Tariq Khan’s movie, 2 Band Radio, to premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival

It is interesting to know that Tariq Khan is also a young entrepreneur who runs his business "Bombay Lamp Shades" in Lucknow, India. He is a versatile talent and a creative soul, whose content on social media has always given him phenomenal presence and visibility. Another reason why he has always turned people's heads is his consistent content on fitness and health. Tariq Khan stands tall as one of those unique talents who has fascinated audiences with his posts on fitness, where his content goes ahead in acting as motivation for all those who follow him ardently.

Talking about his madness for maintaining and building a great physique, Tariq Khan says, "Well, it is my everyday routine to get on track, workout rigorously, and build the body I desire to have. No excuses, nothing, only honest workouts and commitment to building a healthier self." The youngster points out that he has noticed the lack of drive and enthusiasm in others around him, especially many other youngsters like him. He wants them to know that the path that seems the most difficult often leads people to the greatest success in life.

Tariq Khan wants them to realize the importance of health and fitness in their lives and gather the courage and commitment to take smaller but significant steps towards gaining their fitness goals. "I believe the right mindset is essential in building a healthier body as it affects not just the physical health but most importantly mental health as well," says Tariq Khan.

Recently, he even met famous Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and took some fitness tips from him to up his game in workouts. Do follow him on Instagram @tariq_khan0001 to know more.