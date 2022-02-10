A Thursday: Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar's EPIC reaction to the trailer is unmissable

is all set to leave your spine chilling with her power-packed performance in A Thursday. The trailer dropped on the internet just a while ago and boy, she has left everyone enthralled over her spine-chilling performance. In the trailer, you can see Yami Gautam is a school teacher who kidnaps 16 kids and demands 5 crore per child and later demands to talk to the Prime Minister of the nation played by . The trailer has bought Yami a lot of accolades from her friends and fans online. But one compliment is extremely special. Her hubby and URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar has the hilarious reaction over Yami's trailer, Dropping his praise for his ladylove he wrote, " Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam! Congratulations and the entire team of A Thursday. Can’t wait! Also Read - Samantha, Kangana, Anushka, Ananya and more celebrity names and their meanings; take your pick for your baby girl

Apart from Yami Gautam, we can playing the role of a police officer who is also expecting a baby. She too left us impressed while the legendary performer as you usual leaves you hooked he has done the fab job even here and we can't wait to see more of him. Overall the trailer is IMPRESSIVE and we indeed happily give a 5 star to it. Fans are intrigued seeing the trailer and showered praises on her by calling her a underrated actor. The actress indeed will be extremely happy with all the praises and she indeed deserves it. have you watched the trailer yet? If yes, don't forget to share your comments in the box below. And if you haven't watched the trailer yet you are definitely missing out on something! Also Read - Board exam results of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and 6 more Bollywood stars will leave you SHOCKED!