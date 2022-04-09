A trimmer Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts a black gown at the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave; Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor shower her with compliments

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working out diligently after her second pregnancy. She goes to the gym daily and yoga is a part of her lifestyle. Well, the results are showing. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shed all her pregnancy weight. The actress shared pics from the UN Young Changemakers Conclave. We can see her in a black gown. She is looking a lot slimmer and absolutely glamorous. The makeup is minimal and her gold earrings accessorize the outfit. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Nysa Devgn to Suhana Khan and more: Recent glam pics of these star kids drop a big hint on their acting debuts

Zoya Akhtar commented that she is looking lovely while Sonam Kapoor said that she was absolutely amazing. Ekta Kapoor commented on how she has shed weight and is looking so lovely. Two days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was filmed yelling at the paps. They had come in front of her car and she told them to be careful. It got mixed reactions from netizens. Kareena Kapoor Khan has refrained from commenting on the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which is supposed to happen from April 13 to 17.

On the professional front, she has just signed the official adaptation of the hit Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The project will come on OTT. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She said she loved the idea of working with Sujoy Ghosh. She said, "I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script." This is her comeback after the birth of Jeh. Her movie Laal Singh Chaddha is going to come out on August 11, 2022.