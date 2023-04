Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed's fashion sense has been in discussion a lot. After her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she became popular because of her out-of-the-box fashion choices. From flowers to glass pieces - she has made an outfit out of everything and anything. Initially, she got massively trolled for being bold, however, now she has earned praise from many for her edgy choices. She recently also turned muse for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla who said that there is a lot more to her than what meets the eye. While Urfi or Uorfi has been very comfortable in the clothes she wears, what would someone's reaction be if a girl shows up in a metro seemingly dressed like the star? Also Read - Urfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with her choice of clothes; promises to change

A video has gone viral on social media in which we see a girl dressed in a bikini and an extremely mini skirt seated in a metro. The video has gone viral with the name 'Delhi Metro Girl'. A lot of people have bashed her attire. Though many also stated that the person who took the video without her knowledge invaded her privacy. A reaction to the video read, "Urfi may take this competition seriously and further up the ante." Another comment read, "Finally Delhi has it's own uorfi."

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

Finally Delhi has it's own uorfi ?? — Puneet Pal ?? (@impkpal) March 31, 2023

What is it? Some shooting going on? How can someone dress up like this in public place. — Rahul Singhॐ (@magnetar1234) April 1, 2023

As reported by NDTV, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued a statement over the same. In the statement, the Principal Executive Director of DMRC, Anuj Dayal has stated that the commuters are expected to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable to society. Commuters must not dress in any attire which will offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers. DMRC also made an appeal to the passengers to maintain decorum while traveling by dressing up appropriately. But the statement also said, "However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct responsibly.''