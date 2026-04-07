AA22 x A6 teaser: Makers drop cryptic poster of Allu Arjun's next; title to be revealed on actor's birthday

The teaser poster for AA22 x A6 has fans buzzing, featuring a mysterious monster and hinting at Allu Arjun's four roles, with Rashmika Mandanna set as the antagonist. The title poster drops April 8 on his birthday.

The producers of the highly anticipated film AA22 x A6 presented an attractive teaser poster at 11 AM which allowed viewers to experience their first preview of the expansive movie universe. The internet immediately buzzed because of this decision. Sun Pictures supports AA22 x A6 which presents itself as a groundbreaking film that unites vast production elements with narrative and innovative filmmaking techniques.

Who is the creature in AA22xA6 poster?

The poster depicts a mysterious image of a rough, strong, and otherworldly monster with sharp claws caught in mid-gesture. The picture has generated a lot of conjecture without any background or explanation: What is this gesture? To whom does this hand belong? And from what world does it originate?

Title poster to release on...

The title poster will be revealed tomorrow, April 8, on Allu Arjun's birthday. "Brace for the BLAAST Title Poster, Tomorrow 11 AM AA22xA6."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

What did Atlee say about the film?

Speaking at a January event, Atlee acknowledged the rising interest in AA22xA6 and provided an insight into the intensity of the film's creation.

"Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it's done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum," he said.

Rashmika Mandanna to play the antagonist?

Fans will see Allu Arjun in four characters for the first time: father, grandpa, and two sons. Rashmika Mandanna will be the negative lead as well. As the antagonist, Rashmika is expected to clash with Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and Atlee join hands

The movie is a historic partnership between blockbuster director Atlee, icon star Allu Arjun, and Sun Pictures, bringing together three of the most significant creative forces in Indian cinema for a production intended for a worldwide audience.

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