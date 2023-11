Aadar Jain who was formerly in a relationship with Tara Sutaria has moved on in life. There were rumours of him dating Alekha Advani. The two walked hand-in-hand to the Diwali party hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Well, Alekha Advani was a close friend of Tara Sutaria as well. Today, Aadar Jain has confirmed that she is the new woman in his life. He shared a picture with her holding hands with a caption, "Light Of My Life." A number of celebs left comments under his post. Needless to say, he is being trolled as well.

Netizens notice the comment of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alekha Advani is a wellness entrepreneur. She has studied in the US and is the founder of Way Well. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a comment, 'Can't wait to meet your light.' Netizens left some snarky remarks on the same. A person wrote, 'Light changes every year, yeah after all he is Ranbir’s brother,' while another person said, 'Doosri Besharam.' The news of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain calling it quits surfaced some months back. It seems they had ended their romantic relationship but would continue to be friends.

Is Tara Sutaria dating Kartik Aaryan?

Of late, we had seen Tara Sutaria with Kartik Aaryan. Fans began to wonder if the two are indeed dating. Also, gossip circulated that she might be his leading lady for Aashiqui 3. However, Anurag Basu confirmed that they are still looking for a leading lady and she is not the chosen one. Tara Sutaria confirmed during the promotions of Apurva that she is single as of now. But she did not say anything about Kartik Aaryan. Aadar Jain is the son of Manoj and Rima Jain. He is the younger cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It seems Alekha Advani is also related to Anissa Malhotra.