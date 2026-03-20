Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jayasurya And Vinayakan's film shows SOLID start, opens to strong numbers

Malayalam movie Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is released in theaters on 19 March 2026. This film is the third part of the popular Aadu series, which the audience has been waiting for a long time. Let's take a look at the box office collection of the film.

Malayalam movie Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is released in theaters on 19 March 2026. This film is the third part of the popular Aadu series, which the audience has been waiting for a long time. The film is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has previously directed films in the series. The story of the film continues from where Aadu 2 ended in 2017. Along with the old characters, the new entry also makes this film special, and there has been good enthusiasm among the fans.

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Aadu 3 has had a decent start at the box office. According to early reports, the film has collected around Rs 6 crore nett in India on the first day. At the same time, the gross collection is said to be around Rs 6.96 crore. These figures show the interest of the audience on the opening day of the film. Now all eyes are on the second and third day's earnings, especially during the weekend, how much growth this film makes will be very important. If the number of viewers increases on weekends, then the film can perform well in the future.

All about Aadu 3: Cast and storyline

In this film, old and favorite actors are once again seen. Actors like Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Bhagat Manuel have returned to their roles. The chemistry and comic timing of these actors have already been liked by the audience. Along with this, some new faces have also been included in the film this time, like Aleya Bourne and Krishna Jeeva. This mix of new and old actors makes the film more interesting and tries to give a new experience to the audience.

The film is being made in two parts; the first part is - One Last Ride - Part 1. That is, the story is not yet complete and its next part will also come. The film is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly. On the technical front, the film's cinematography has been handled by Akhil George, while the editing is handled by Lijo Paul. The film's music is composed by Shaan Rahman and the background score is composed by Don Vincent. Apart from this, the production design and costumes also play an important role in giving the film a better look.

The film's performance over the weekend will decide whether it will be able to sustain in theatres for long. The Aadu series already has a strong fan following, so it is expected that the film can get a good response in the coming days.

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