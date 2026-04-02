Aakhri Sawaal Teaser Out: Sanjay Dutt HEADLINES hard-hitting drama on history, truth and debate

Aakhri Sawaal teaser out now. Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film explores historical debates, student-teacher conflict, and thought-provoking questions ahead of its May 8, 2026 release.

The teaser of Aakhri Sawaal, starring Sanjay Dutt, was released on Thursday, April 2, giving audiences a glimpse into a film that looks both intense and thought-provoking. The National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and producer Nikhil Nanda will release their film in theatres on May 8 2026.

Aakhri Sawaal teaser out

The film demonstrates its historical and political themes, which have been debated in India for many years, through the teaser. The text makes references to two events, which include the RSS ban that followed Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and the disputes about the Babri Masjid demolition. The film will examine challenging issues through various viewpoints, as the references to these events show.

What is the story of Aakhri Sawaal?

The story follows Vicky, a young scholar who charges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni with bias after his thesis rejection. What starts as a disagreement between a student and a teacher soon turns into a heated public debate that grabs national attention. As the story unfolds, it looks at how people interpret history differently and how younger generations often question long-held beliefs.

The film centres on the relationship between teacher and student. Vicky’s constant questioning and determination led to the uncovering of a hidden truth that could change everything for both of them. The story will deliver a combination of dramatic elements, conflict situations and emotional scenes.

Aakhri Sawaal cast

The film includes Sanjay Dutt in a leading role but it also showcases Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy and Neetu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury in important supporting roles.

Director Abhijeet Mohan Warang is known for his work on the Marathi film Picasso (2021), which earned a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. With Aakhri Sawaal, he seems to be taking on a much larger and more complex subject.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. Utkarsh Naithani created the story and screenplay together with the dialogues of the film. Monty Sharma composed the music for the film, for which Kumar Vishwas wrote the lyrics to.

Aakhri Sawaal presents itself as a motion picture which intends to create dialogues with viewers while challenging them to think.

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