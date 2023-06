Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on June 27. Aaliya’s strained relationship with Nawazuddin is not a secret to us. The duo has been embroiled in a legal battle for quite a few months now. Aaliya has often shared some anecdotes about her personal life on the show. Now that she has come out from the BB House, Aaliya, in a new interview, recalled the times when Nawzuddin used to surprise her with a bread-and-butter meal, despite their financial constraints at that time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt schools Aaliya Siddiqui for discussing marital woes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui; says, 'I think if you drop the victim card....'

Aaliya recalls Nawazuddin Siddiqui surprising her with cute gestures

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya revealed that back in the day, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was yet to become the star that he is now, and Aaliya had no income of her own, they used to live in a tiny house, the rent of which was also paid by the actor's brother, Shamas Siddiqui. As his means of expressing love towards his then-partner, Nawazuddin used to surprise Aaliya with little gestures. "It was a good time because I was in love," she said.

Nawauddin Siddiqui borrowed money to surprise Aaliya

"He would borrow Rs 50 and get bread and butter because I was really fond of eating bread and butter... I would appreciate that he got such an expensive thing because, for us, bread and butter were expensive luxuries at that time," revisited Aaliya. She added that Nawazuddin Siddiqui took her by surprise by preparing bread and butter for her in the morning when she woke up. Aaliya continued that as she was not adept in performing household work, it was the Gangs of Wasseypur actor who took all the responsibilities in the household.

Aaliya dating an Italian-origin man

Earlier, Aaliya shared how he fell in love with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time. She recalled that it was the actor’s “sexy eyes” that got her smitten. Presently Aaliya and Nawazuddin are awaiting further court orders to carry forward their divorce proceedings. In the meanwhile, Aaliya has found love for the second time with another man, based in Italy. Calling her mystery man a chivalrous person, Aaliya confessed, “He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected... That’s why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn’t scared.”