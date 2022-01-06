Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh had been separated for more than two years now. After more than a decade of wedded bliss, their relationship ran into choppy waters. As per a report in Hindustan Times the couple got formally divorced nine months ago but do not intend to make it public. Of late, we have seen couples like Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya, D Imaan, Dia Mirza - Sahil Sangha, Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao take to social media to make formal announcements of separation. A source close to the couple told the paper that the official divorce came through nine months back. It seems they have moved on with their lives. Being private people they did not wish to release any official statement on the same. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra's motto of 'standing on your own feet'

Sanjeeda Shaikh has left their home in Lokhandwala and is living at her maternal home. The couple did not deny or confirm the news to the paper. They had a no comments stance on it. But Aamir Ali wished his wife the best in her future endeavours. The couple had tied the knot in 2012.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are also parents a baby girl. Their child is more than a year's old. It is a surrogate baby. Rumours of their marriage going kaput started doing the rounds from 2019. They have never spoken about what went wrong in their marriage. Aamir Ali has been doing web series of late. He was seen on the show, Naxalbari. Sanjeeda Shaikh got positive feedback for her work on the project Taish by Bejoy Nambiar. In between, there were rumours of Harshvardhan Rane and she having an affair. She is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heera Mandi.