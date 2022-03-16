Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma NOT reuniting on screen for a movie [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple of hours ago, a report stated that and will be reuniting for a new project on the silver screen. The report stated that the Jodi which first featured together in PK will be collaborating yet again for a film that is an adaption of the Spanish film Campeones. On his birthday, Aamir had revealed that while he is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, he had been in talks for a new film as well. It was reported that Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna was working on the film and had approached Anushka Sharma to play the female lead opposite Aamir Khan. However, BollywoodLife has an update on the same. A source exclusively informed BollywoodLife.com that they are not collaborating. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more Bollywood Biggies who are all set for their OTT debut

A report in Bollywood Hungama said that RS Prasanna was working on the pre-production of the film. It said that Anushka had given her initial nod to the film. She is yet to sign the contract and will do so after the final narration of the film. Talking about the Spanish film, Campeones translates to Champions. It was a sports-comedy drama film that starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo to name a few. However, the report of Aamir and Anushka's collaboration is not true. They are not reuniting on-screen for any project as of now. In fact, there are no talks about any project happening either.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is prepping for Chakda 'Xpress which is a biopic on Indian Female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress has begun prepping for the film. She has shared a few glimpses on Instagram as well. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is very busy with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Adavit Chandan. It also stars , . The film is an adaptation of starring .