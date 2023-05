Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were called love birds after their video of playing a pickleball game went viral on the internet, and now this surprising announcement of Aamir getting married for the third time with Fatima Sana Shaikh made by Kamaal R Khan is making headlines, and netizens don’t know how to react. KRK, who is known to make sensational statements, once again managed to be in the headlines after claiming that Aamir is all set to get married to Fatima and that they have been in a relationship ever since they started shooting for Dangal. KRK tweet reads," Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter's age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal." Also Read - When Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her rumoured love affair with superstar Aamir Khan

Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2023

Watch the viral video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pickleball game that started the rumours of their love affair all over again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Fatima and Aamir's closeness grabbed a lot of eyeballs when they both appeared on 's Koffee With Karan and left the viewers cringing with their bonding as Fatima and Aamir's age gap is huge; she is almost the age of her daughter Ira Khan. Soon after Dangal, Fatima did another film with Aamir Khan, and that was Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to impress at the box office. Aamir and Fatima's relationship rumours are once again making headlines thanks to their pickle ball game and KRK's shocking announcement.