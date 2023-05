and 's equation has often been under the scanner of the media. As we know, he played the role of Mahavir Phogat in . The actress played his daughter. Yesterday, a video did the rounds on social media where we can see the two playing pickleball. The video has generated immense curiosity. First of all, people are wondering how did the paparazzi manage to click the video. It literally looks like someone scaled the walls to get the footage. He is seen in a red tee while she is in a green top with a bun on her head. Also Read - Deepika Padukone joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan to achieve this amazing feat; here's what it means

Take a look at video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Netizens call out the paparazzi for such footage of Aamir Khan

Many felt that it is high time that celebs school media and paparazzi for clicking pictures without consent. In the past, Virat Kohli and have slammed the media for such intrusion. Even said she was horrified when she saw cameramen trying to get inside house footage from neighboring building. The video has sparked varied reactions on Reddit. Take a look at some of them... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out wearing a 6-year-old Rag and Bone T-shirt; proves classics are for the keeps

Also Read - AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more actors as old men; but netizens are unhappy; here's why

Trending Now

Fatima Sana Shaikh's post had Ira Khan compliments

Last year, she had put up posts dressed in a risque backless top with flared pants. She had a caption with the 'Knot' word. Obviously, she was referring to the knotted tassels at the back of the ethnic top. But people started wondering if she will marry soon. Ira Khan who is close friends with Fatima Sana Shaikh left a series of hearts emoticons. The actress has been romantically linked to Aamir Khan for a long time. She has rarely spoken about those rumors. In the past, she was once in a relationship with .

Now we have to see if someone from his team lashes out at the media because this video does look like an invasion of privacy. Aamir Khan might make a comeback with a movie with a South Indian director. His last movie Laal Singh Chaddha was a dud at the box office.