Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially MARRIED: Couple ties the knot at actor's Bandra residence

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially married. The couple tied the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at Aamir's Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in a private ceremony at Aamir’s Bandra home on Sunday, July 5. The couple, who had been dating since 2024, exchanged vows surrounded by close family and friends, including Aamir’s children, Ira and Junaid Khan. A spokesperson confirmed that Aamir and Gauri are now officially husband and wife, as reported by TOI.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt ties the knot

Ahead of the wedding, Aamir’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were seen arriving at the venue. His close friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, along with actress Elli Avram, were also spotted attending the intimate celebration.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship timeline

Aamir and Gauri first met around 25 years ago. They reconnected in 2024 when Aamir reached out to her in Bengaluru through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. After starting to date, they were in a long-distance relationship for nearly a year before Aamir publicly introduced her as his “partner” on his 60th birthday in March 2025.

What does Aamir feel about Gauri?

The actor shared that he wasn’t initially planning on getting married a third time, but he feels a strong sense of “settledness” with Gauri. She moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai along with her son from a previous marriage and now supports Aamir at his production company, Aamir Khan Productions, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Aamir Khan confirms the wedding date

The couple had been living together for over a year. Last month, Aamir revealed they had decided to get married. Earlier this week, at the premiere of Pritam and Pedro, the streaming debut of his longtime collaborator Rajkumar Hirani- Aamir confirmed on the red carpet that Sunday’s wedding would be a registered marriage followed by a small, intimate gathering with family and close friends.

Aamir Khan’s first two marriages

This is Aamir’s third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. They have two children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan, who is married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. After splitting in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They welcomed son Azad via surrogacy in 2011 and divorced in 2021, but continue to co-parent him.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta’s shared ventures

Even after parting ways, Aamir, Kiran, and Reena maintain a cordial relationship. Kiran runs her own banner, Kindling Productions, but remains on the board of Aamir Khan Productions. Her film Laapataa Ladies was co-produced by both banners. The three also continue working together on their non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

