Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani got featured in an advertisement that speaks about change where Kiara is the bride of Aamir Khan and she makes him 'ghar jamai'. While this moderation in the advertisement had irked many including The Kashmir Files director Vijay Agnihotri. The filmmaker slams the makers and the actors for being a part of this endorsement as he claims to be anti-Hindu. Kiara and Aamir play the role of a Hindu bride and groom and Vijay feels that the actors are making fun of Hindu culture. The Kashmiri Files director took to Twitter and picked the actors for doing the anti-Hindu advertisement.

Watch the video of Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani are alleged of mocking Hindu culture through this advertisement. The Kashmir Files director blasts them for doing this ad.

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

While there are many who are supporting the actors and defending them claiming that it is not correct to slam the actors as they are actors and they are just doing their job of acting. However, this isn't the first time that this kind of advertisement has left the audience irked. Earlier there was an endorsement by Tanishq where the audience slammed for promoting love jihad, the product team had to remove the ad forever, while many actors stood against this criticism and one of them was Richa Chadha.