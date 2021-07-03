Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after '15 beautiful years' of marriage - read deets

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced that they are divorcing. The couple issued a joint statement saying that they took this step after evaluating their relationship for a while now. The couple said they would be friends and continue to co-parent Azad. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic)." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood stars who rejected hit film offers as they wanted to play other characters

It further read, "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey (sic)."

The couple met after he divorced his first wife, Reena Dutta due to irreconcilable differences. The reasons for the divorce is not known.