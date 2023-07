Aamir Khan fans here is some great piece of news. The buzz is that Rajkumar Hirani and he will reunite again for a biopic. They have earlier worked in all time blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK. There is immense excitement around Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Fans of Aamir Khan were upset as there was news that he was planning a long break from acting. The disaster of Laal Singh Chaddha left the superstar rather disheartened. But of late, there is buzz that he is reading scripts in both Bollywood and South Indian movies. Also Read - 3 Idiots 2 starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi on cards? Kafas actor spills beans on latest conversation with director

As per Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan might do a film together. He has sounded off the script of a biopic to the superstar who has liked it. Both of them are fond of one another, and want to collab. A source told Pinkvilla, "They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It's a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited." Rajkumar Hirani is now busy with Dunki and will start work on the final script after the release of Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is coming in December 2023. The source said that the discussion is at "nascent stage" and looks promising.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani might start shooting for the movie in 2024. It will exactly be a decade after PK that came out in 2014. Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Rajkumar Hirani had tweeted his happiness on finally collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. They had been wanting to get together since Munnabhai MBBS.

It was reported that Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a meeting at the residence of the Dabangg superstar. The three friends had a hearty conversation on their journey in the industry. It seems the two advised Aamir Khan to rethink his decision to take a sabbatical and do more movies. This news is indeed very heartening. Laal Singh Chaddha has got a good response on the OTT debut. It came on Netflix.