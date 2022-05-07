Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor teaming up for Anurag Basu's next? Here's the truth

Moviegoers are always excited to watch two-hero films, especially the ones that feature two superstars. Well, there have been reports that and will be seen together in a film. The two actors had earlier shared screen space in PK in which Ranbir had a cameo in the climax. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that might be directing the film and he is working on developing the screenplay. However, the report has turned out to be false. Basu took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. Also Read - RC15: Ram Charan fans upset as stills and videos from the sets of Shankar's directorial get leaked

The filmmaker tweeted, "Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true!" Netizens have mixed reactions to it. While some are heartbroken that they won't get to see Aamir and Ranbir in the film, some are happy that the film isn't happening.

A netizen tweeted, "Dada we would love it. You and RK are amazing together, and can't wait to watch your next." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you basu saab. we all had a mini heart attack after high VFX was mentioned." One more netizen tweeted, "Even if it was true, the release would have been sometime in 2032...the speed at which these stars do their films."

While talking about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka Aamir Khan Production, it’s Basu who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the in-house team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output.”