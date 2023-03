Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist for all the right reasons. He will do anything under the sun to get his act right in any film. He will also ensure that every part of the film fits perfectly well as pieces of a puzzle. It is a dream for every actress to work with him but did you know back in the day, Aamir Khan allegedly refused to star opposite Sridevi? While Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars now but Sridevi was Indian cinema's first lady superstar then! It was a dream for any actor back then to have a film with Sridevi but Aamir Khan missed his chance. Why? On his birthday, here's a little throwback. Also Read - RRR at Oscars 2023: Ram Charan names 4 Indian movies for International fans; THIS Bollywood film finds a mention

Why did refuse to work with ?

The story is from his days. Aamir Khan became an overnight hit all thanks to the smashing hit that he delivered with QSQT. He became a favourite of all the directors who wanted to sign him for films. Reportedly, he was offered a film opposite Sridevi. A filmmaker reportedly managed to get both of them onboard but Aamir Khan then had cold feet. Aamir reportedly backed out of the project as he felt that the audience was not ready for his pairing with Sridevi since she looked older than him. He had just played a college boy in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and he reportedly that it wasn't the time for him to pair opposite Sridevi. Many reports also suggest that Aamir Khan had shared his heart with few suggesting that he wanted to work with newer and upcoming heroines like , and more. Also Read - Sridevi fifth death anniversary: Boney Kapoor shares the last ever picture of actress and his beloved wife

sridevi & aamir khan for movie magazine pic.twitter.com/IMxqRHD7PN — َ (@justdesifilms) April 14, 2021

While the film did not happen, a photoshoot did happen starring Sridevi and Aamir Khan. Later, Aamir Khan appeared in movies opposite , Juhi Chawla, and more. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor looks for late mother Sridevi everywhere; Mili actress pens an emotional note ahead of her death anniversary