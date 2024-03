There is a lot of fake perception built around the celebrities' lives, and no one actually knows what's going on in their lives but only them. Such is Aamir Khan's story, the actor in latest interview was seen talking about the financial crisis he faced in his childhood days, hard to believe but ye fact was narrated by the Laal Singh Chadha actor when he recalled how his father couldn't even manage to pay their school fees. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan reveals Vishal Bhardwaj dropped Aamir Khan from Omkara due to this very strong reason

In his interview with Brut, Aamir Khan choked and hit extremely emotional while recalling how his childhood was tough seeing his father struggle. Aamir Khan revealed his parents couldn't pay our school fees, the fees at that time were just the bare minimum if you are in 6th standard then you have to pay 6 rupees, but we didn't even have that much to pay. The irony is that many felt that if we were the producer's son, then we would be super rich and all that. But the fact is that most of the producers in India have a hand-to-mouth situation.

Recalling how the bad times affected his father, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed and added that what felt more terrible was seeing his father in such a state despite working so hard. Aamir even insisted that his father was business minded and most of the money that time they earned used to get black and the producers didn't have the accountability.

Aamir Khan today is one of the richest superstars in Bollywood. The superstar's network is more than 3000 crore. Mr perfectionist even owns the production house AKP where he has produced many profitable films.