Aamir Khan brings War director Parvez Shaikh on board to shoot battlefield sequences in Laal Singh Chaddha; Naga Chaitanya joins

Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan will head to Ladakh for a one-month long schedule and shoot in a bio-bubble. South star Naga Chaitanya will also join Aamir in Ladakh.