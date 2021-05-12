Aamir Khan brings War director Parvez Shaikh on board to shoot battlefield sequences in Laal Singh Chaddha; Naga Chaitanya joins

has returned to Mumbai after doing his recee for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor along with his four member team seems to have finalised the locations after scouting the place. And it is now being said that action director Parvez Shaikh, who has previously worked on Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer , has come on board to shoot the battlefield sequences in the film. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif: 5 superhit pairs who'll be reuniting on screen – view pics

According to reports, Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan will head to Ladakh for a one-month long schedule and shoot in a bio-bubble. South star will also join Aamir in Ladakh. He plays a crucial role in the film. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, gets the most romantic birthday wish from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Earlier, it was reported that Aamir will shoot for the Kargil war sequence of Laal Singh Chaddha in May and June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot. "Aamir, who is known to be a perfectionist has made 'Laal Singh Chaddha' his passion. He is even looking into the edit and back-end work of the film. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent," the source told IANS. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: The Suicide Squad director James Gunn REVEALS his favourite Bollywood film; Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks Hugh Jackman for amplifying her COVID-19 fundraiser

The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit , starring . Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features . It is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.

In March, Aamir was tested positive for coronavirus and recovered after being in isolation. He recently went off social media a day after his birthday on March 15 to focus on the film. His action set off wild theories on social media and the media. To which, he replied saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.

"Do not put your theories about me quitting social media. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hoon (I live by my will), and above all where am I on social media? I thought to myself that as it is I don't share anything, so I decided to quit," Aamir had said.

Asked how fans would interact with him now, Aamir replied, "We used to communicate before social media as well, and now with me quitting social media I think workload and responsibility of the media has increased as I will be interacting with the audience via the media. So, I think media should be happy. I trust the media completely."