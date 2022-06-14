Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat's birthday with ex wife Kiran Rao and son Azad [Watch]

In July last year, and announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. They have a son together and decided to co-parent Azad who was born in 2011 through surrogacy. On his 57th birthday, Aamir expressed his regret of taking his family for granted while he was busy winning the hearts of the audience. And it seems like Aamir has finally started spending more time with his family members to make up for his absence over the past few years. The superstar was seen celebrating his mother Zeenat's birthday along with his ex wife Kiran Rao and son Azad. Also Read - Did you know Sumona Chakravarti was in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s Mann; actress shares clip from the film

A video of Aamir's celebration has surfaced on the internet. The video shows Aamir sitting next to Kiran and Azad along with other family members. They are singing Happy Birthday to the actor's mother who is seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake during the celebration. The entire family looks happy together.

Earlier in the day, Aamir was spotted with son Azad as they went shopping. Azad has grown up and many people said that he is a carbon copy of his superstar father. The father-son duo happily posed together for the shutterbugs.

Previously, Aamir had opened up about his introspecting his life decisions in the past couple of years. He had revealed the reason behind his divorce with Kiran Rao saying that he didn’t shoulder his responsibilities. Aamir had also talked about not being there for his daughter Ira Khan who earlier spoke about suffering from depression.

"When she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back," Aamir had said.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars and , which marks his debut in Bollywood. The movie will release on August 11 this year. It is an official remake of ' 1994 film .