Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is engaged to her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The engagement took place on November 18, 2022. It was a lowkey ceremony that saw Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and other family members in attendance. Ira and Nupur had made their relationship public long back and their engagement pictures also went viral on social media. Now, Aamir Khan has revealed about the wedding. Though it was being rumoured that the wedding will take place in October this year, Aamir Khan has revealed the actual date of daughter's wedding.

When are Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare getting married?

In an interview with News18, Aamir Khan revealed that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are going to tie the knot in January 2024. January 3 is the chosen date by the couple. He also spoke about his to-be son-in-law Nupur who goes by pet name Popeye. He was quoted saying, "The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai — he is trainer, he has arms like Popoye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy." Calling him a 'fine boy', Aamir Khan added that he is like a son to him and he is already a family.

Further, Aamir Khan revealed that Nupur Shikhare stood by Ira Khan when she was going through depression. He stated that the couple looks after each other and he is happy that they are happy together. What can a father ask for more? But Aamir Khan is very emotional, we all know that. The actor stated that he is going to cry a lot on the day Ira Khan gets married. He said, "Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears."

Aamir Khan's upcoming project

On the other hand, 2024 will be a big year for Aamir Khan as he has announced his next film. It is titled Sitare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan revealed that the film will be on the same lines of Taare Zameen Par. It is expected to release in December 2024. The story will revolve around nine boys who helps Aamir Khan's character. His last film was Laal Singh Chadha that did not do well at the box office.